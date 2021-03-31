Mercer County vaccine clinic opening up for those 16 and older

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A clinic in Mercer County is doing its part to vaccinate the community. Bluestone Health Center in Kegley holds vaccine clinics.

It had more than 600 doses to give out Wednesday. Dr. Phillip Peterson said they vaccinated the community for months, and with the Governor’s approval for those 16 and up to receive it, plans to vaccinate schools are on the agenda.

“We’re going to be having a vaccine clinic a week from this coming Saturday, it would be April 10th to the Mercer High School. And all of these vaccine clinics will be held here at the Kegley Center,” said Dr. Peterson.

Peterson said more vaccine clinics will be open Thursday and through next week. If you are interested in getting a vaccine, make an appointment with the Bluestone Health Center.