Mercer County veteran files for House of Delegates

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Tina Russell officially filed to run for the House of Delegates on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Russel went all the way to the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston to file her paperwork. She is running in the 27th District, which includes mostly Mercer County.

Russell is a teacher, a part-time social worker, and a veteran. She said she wants to fight for deep-rooted issues in the community, like low wages and the opioid crisis.

“The reason I’m running today is because I care about my neighbors, I’ve lived in the county for 25 years. I want to do what I can to help our district,” Russell explained.

Primary elections for West Virginia are on May 12, 2020. Early voting begins April 29, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools"

Local man plans to turn old hotel into affordable housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man plans to turn old hotel into affordable housing"

Meadow River Valley Association receives grant to redevelop old school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meadow River Valley Association receives grant to redevelop old school"

State Board of Education could change history requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Board of Education could change history requirements"

Richard Ojeda files tot run for U.S. Senate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Richard Ojeda files tot run for U.S. Senate"

Tina Russel files for House of Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tina Russel files for House of Delegates"