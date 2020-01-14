Mercer County veteran files for House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Tina Russell officially filed to run for the House of Delegates on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Russel went all the way to the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston to file her paperwork. She is running in the 27th District, which includes mostly Mercer County.

Russell is a teacher, a part-time social worker, and a veteran. She said she wants to fight for deep-rooted issues in the community, like low wages and the opioid crisis.

“The reason I’m running today is because I care about my neighbors, I’ve lived in the county for 25 years. I want to do what I can to help our district,” Russell explained.

Primary elections for West Virginia are on May 12, 2020. Early voting begins April 29, 2020.