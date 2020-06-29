Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard holding flag retirement ceremony

BLUEFIELD,WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard will be holding a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.
The ceremony will take place before the fireworks celebration at Bowen Field in Bluefield, WV. Anyone who has a weathered flag can bring them to the fire pit area, which is east of the Bowen Field, for disposal.
