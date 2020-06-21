Mercer County woman commends hospital staff for care while battling COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Doctors and nurses at Princeton Community Hospital cheering on Jennifer Honaker Wyatt as she headed home after spending 48 days in their care – battling – and defeating COVID-19.



“They let my husband Sean come and pull the isolation paper off the door, come in and kiss me…and the whole staff came in and then walked me down, everyone was there it was just really awesome!” Jennifer said.



It was the end of April when Jennifer suffered chest pains and was first diagnosed with pneumonia at a local walk in clinic. When it wasn’t getting better after several days, she went to Princeton’s emergency room where she tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated and admitted.



A week later, she was moved to the critical care unit.



“She still wasn’t keeping her oxygen saturation to the level that you need to sustain life,” Her husband Sean Wyatt recalled. “After an hour she was already on a ventilator which she was on from May 1 to May 20.”



That’s where Jennifer’s memory of the experience started to fade…



“I don’t know if it was when I was on the ventilator or those medications, but the only thing I remember was calling my mother and telling her I was being moved to CCU …and telling her I was gonna fight this,” Jennifer said.



But she DOES remember brief moments…like when nurses and doctors who cared for her treated her like family while she was separated from her husband and two sons.



“They spoiled me,” Honaker said smiling. “They would pull my hair back for me five to six times a day because it would come back out, one of my nurses even tucked me in one night…I was in a little bit of pain and she gave me medicine and tucked me in it was like being at home.”



..All while keeping her family updated on her condition and making sure they could be with her somehow.



“They would set a telephone beside her ear just so I could give her some words of encouragement,” Sean said.



“Every night at 7:00 p.m. my family would get on a conference call to pray for me,” Honaker said. “I think my family went through way more than I did. It was all physical for me but they had all that worry and couldn’t see me.”



Jenniffer is now back home cherishing the little things in life like grilling burgers with her family, reading countless cards from loved ones, and catching up on what she missed in a journal her mom wrote for her called ‘while you were sleeping.’

She admits, there were times that she was very scared she wouldn’t pull through, and thanks the staff at Princeton Community Hospital for a second chance at life.



“The nurses and doctors and everything was just amazing and wonderful,” Jennifer said. “I know that its the power of God that got me here and I love that there was so many people here praying for me.”

Jennifer tested negative for the virus twice in order to be released from the hospital. She does not have to self isolate from this point on.