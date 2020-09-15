Mercer County woman pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton woman pleaded guilty to conspiring with a Wheeling man to distribute child pornography. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Elizabeth Haway

Elizabeth Haway told investigators she began talking to her co-defendant, Randall Peggs of Wheeling, through Facebook in November of 2018. After several months, Haway admitted she and Peggs conspired to distribute child pornography of a 5-year-old girl. Investigators believed a majority of their communication was through Facebook Messenger.

Randell Peggs

“Protecting our children is my highest priority. My office takes all Project Safe Childhood cases very seriously and prosecutes them to the fullest extent possible. That being said, even among those cases, this one stands out for the considerable degree of lifelong physical and mental trauma that Haway has inflicted on this young victim.” United States Attorney Mike Stuart

Haway could face five to 20 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for December 14, 2020. Haway is currently serving a state prison sentence for first degree sexual assault, sexual abuse, and other charges. Peggs previously pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge. His sentencing is scheduled for November 9, 2020.

