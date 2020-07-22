Mercer County woman recognized by Governor for efforts to feed children during pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, volunteers with the Warm a Heart, Give a Bed non-profit presented Jacinda Santon Smith with a personal letter and award from Governor Jim Justice, describing her as an ‘Example of a strong, West Virginia Spirit.’

“It was recognizing me for organizing these efforts to feed our kids, so it was a very nice surprise and totally unexpected!” Jacinda said.

When Mercer County students were forced to learn remotely in March, Jacinda worried many of the county’s children would go hungry. So, she put her commitment to work.

She recruited volunteers and collected donations from organizations, like Warm a Heart, Give a Bed.

Together, they made weekend snack bags so kids could have extra food in addition to meals provided by the school feeding program.

“We decided to set up an operation here at Mercer School’s gym and we started trying to solicit donations, so everything we’ve done has been private donations either of food or funds,” Jacinda added.

Jacinda and volunteers, like Mercer Elementary Principal, Kelli Stanley, spent between $3,000 to $5,000 a week to fill the bags with wholesome items.

“We had people coming and bringing food when there was no food to be found,” Stanley explained. “People would go out and by the little bits that they could so we could feed our kids on the weekend.”

They distributed the bags every Friday at Noon at locations across Mercer County so parents did not have to hike far to get them. In eight weeks, they fed nearly 15,000 students!

While the award has Jacinda’s name on it, she thanked everyone working to feed those in need.

“There are a lot of people who deserve this recognition,” Jacinda smiled.

They are taking a break from distribution right now to collect more donations in order to continue this program. Jacinda said the best way the community can help is by making a tax deductible donation through the Warm a Heart Give a Bed Foundation‘s website. Specifying the money is for ‘snack bags’ will make sure Jacinda gets 100 percent of those donations.