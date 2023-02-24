PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The staff at Mercer Elementary School are concerned for the safety of their students.

They say drivers are speeding through drop-off and pick-up zones and putting students and pedestrians at risk.

Mercer Elementary sits in the heart of Princeton where traffic is constant and busy. The speed limit is 15 mph whenever children are present, but faculty members said drivers are still recklessly flying down the roads and multiple accidents have already happened in the area.

Dr. Shellie Simpson, the principal of Mercer Elementary, said she wants to raise community awareness of the issue, and put the safety of the children above everything else.

“We don’t want to have one of our students injured or have something bad happen just as a result of distracted driving or people not following the law,” said Simpson.

Principal Simpson also mentioned that the school is working with the Princeton Police Department and the City Manager to find ways to further protect the students.