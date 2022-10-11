BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local nursing center administrator was recognized by the State of West Virginia for her work at the Mercer Nursing and Rehab Center.

LeeAnn Fink, the Executive Director at Mercer NRC, was named Administrator of the Year by the West Virginia Health Care Association. Fink has worked in the industry for 15 years and remains passionate about helping the center and surrounding community.

According to a press release, Fink said she was shocked when she learned of her honor.

“I love long-term care. For many, we are their family. We are their home. We are the people and location that will care for them until they pass. My thought has always been, ‘if we are going to be their family, then we will be the best family they have ever had.’” LeeAnn Fink | Executive Director | Mercer NRC

While she enjoyed the recognition, Fink said she enjoys working behind the scenes.