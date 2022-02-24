PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston teen was visiting Greenbrier County back in 1982 just along Anthony Creek. It was here, 12-year-old Todd McIntyer put a hand written message into an old glass soda bottle with one simple request. If found, please write.

For 40 years, the world continued on and no letter arrived in Todd’s mailbox. Eventually he forgot about his childhood experiment. That is until 2022. McIntyer’s bottle traveled over 50 river miles, survived rapids, boulders the size of small cars, and 40 years of unrelenting time.

Eventually the bottle settled on a small piece of property in Princeton, West Virginia. Here, Greg Prudich and family started cleaning up this property in February when Prudich’s nephew found McIntyer’s bottle. The family realized there was something in the bottle, opened it, and found the 40 year old request to write back if found.

Todd McIntyer’s 1982 letter found inside soda bottle

After Prudichpost the letter to social media, the image circulated until a not so 12 year old boy anymore saw his letter had been found. McIntyer sent Prudich a message saying, “I think you found something of mine.”

From here, Prudich and McIntyer exchanged messages and phone calls about the discovery. They also found out they know several of the same people, even working along side close friends and acquaintances. Almost like McIntyer’s message was simply waiting 40 years to find the exact right person to find it and it certainly did.

In a story that sums up life in West Virginia, a close knit community showing no matter where you are or where you end up, you can always find a way back to someone who knows you and will simply reach out when you ask.

While Prudich has plans to keep the letter framed, he may entertain the idea of sending Todd’s letter with one of his own back down the Greenbrier River in hopes of bring this kind of joy to another family.