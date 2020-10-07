Metal flowers brighten up Mercer Street

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer Street in Princeton is more vibrant and colorful after some new additions.

Four more metal flowers were installed along Mercer Street on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. These were the last of 20 flowers that were placed along the road. The flowers can be seen along the entire length of Mercer Street in downtown Princeton. They were made by a local artist.

Lori McKinney, the Director of the RiffRaff Arts Collective, said these flowers were placed downtown to brighten up the city and make it more attractive.

“It lasts and it really does lift people’s moods. You hear people all the time say, ‘man I love walking in the neighborhood now and seeing these bright colors.’ It just makes me feel better. And I really appreciate this really gracious level of funder just reaching out, just wanting to do something for the community, so we were happy to partner,” McKinney said.

Sculptures like these are also for sale at the RiffRaff Arts Collective in downtown Princeton.