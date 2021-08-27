Metal in the Mountains rocks Pipestem

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — If heavy metal music is your jam, the Pipestem Event Center is where you may want to be the weekend of August 28, 2021.

Metal in the Mountains started Thursday night and runs through Sunday, August 29, 2021. Put on by the Pipestem Event Center, Metal in the Mountains is a rock, hard rock, and heavy metal music festival. Coordinators said with the pandemic still raging on, people need to get out and let loose.

“Everybody is ecstatic. People are coming up and saying ‘man, we just needed this. We need some music therapy; we needed to be able to get out of the house’,” said Coordinator, Tony Ferraraccio.

More than a dozen bands are scheduled to play each day. The festival ends each night at 11 p.m. and starts back up again Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

