Michelle Holly wins Fayette County Clerk

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A big race in Fayette County was the race for County Clerk. The race was between Joyce Brenemen and Michelle Holly.

Holly is unofficially the new county clerk for Fayette County. Holly said she is looking forward to starting her new position once she is sworn in.

“I’m excited, I’m really humbled and grateful that many people choose to vote for me and put their trust in me, and all the support that I’ve received through the campaign, so it’s really a nice feeling and feeling very grateful about this,” Holly said.

Holly said she thinks her past as a librarian will help her with this job.