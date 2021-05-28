Midland Trail baseball player signs with WV Wesleyan College

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A baseball player at Midland Trail High school is continuing his career in college.

Cy Persinger from Midland Trail High school signed to play collegiate baseball at West Virginia Wesleyan College. The senior pitcher and first baseman said this is a life long, dream come true.

Persinger attributes his success to his parents and to those who said he would not make it to the next level because he went to a smaller high school.

“It really motivated me to become a better player to have the opportunity to move on to the next level, to be able to show those people that someone from a smaller school can make it,” Persinger said.

Head Baseball Coach John Mark Kincaid said Persinger worked especially hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill this dream.

“It wasn’t no accident, he’s getting where he is because he put a lot of hard work in in the summers and he just loves the sport,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid said persinger is an all state caliber hitter pitcher and believes he will make the all state first team when the lists come out at the end of the season.