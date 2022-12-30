(WVNS)– Your StormTracker59 team will be tracking midnight on their Facebook Page starting at 6am New Year’s Eve, Saturday as the world says goodbye to 2022 welcomes in the new year. Follow along with them throughout the day to see who is celebrating 2023!

As for the StormTracker59 team, 2022 has been a big year filled with change. A new look, advanced forecasting tools, a new team, and of course plenty of active weather across our region. Devastating flooding, snow and ice storms, and yes, even severe weather damaging towns across the Mountain and Old Dominion States. It has certainly been a busy year for the weather team.

With Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater at the helm, Joe is bringing a wealth of knowledge on West Virginia weather being a lifelong resident himself. As 2022 saw big changes for the Marshall University grad, Joe is hopeful 2023 is even better.

Joe isn’t the only Marshall University graduate on the team as Meteorologist Bradley Wells is a Thundering Herd alum. In his 17 years living in West Virginia, Bradley has had some big changes in that time but none more special to him than those of 2022.

While not a Marshall University graduate, (something we don’t hold against him too much) Meteorologist Matt Cassada also had some big changes in 2022, including his first West Virginia snowfall. The University of Georgia graduate is looking forward to more of what West Virginia has to offer in 2023.

So as we welcome 2023 to the world this Saturday, let your StormTracker59 Team be the first to wish you all a Happy New Year! We are honored to be your meteorologist and while change is never easy, we hope the new year is better than the last! Here’s to another year of providing you “the area’s most accurate forecast!”