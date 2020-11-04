Mike Fridley re-elected as Fayette County Sheriff

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One of the big races in Fayette County was the Sheriff Race. Current Sheriff Mike Fridley looks like he will keep his seat as the Sheriff of Fayette County. Fridley was going up against Charles Miller.

Fridley said he hopes to continue to fight the drug problem in Fayette County.

“Two headed sword there, the one’s that bring the poison they need to go to prison, we’ve been doing that and we gonna do more of that,” Fridley said. “And then on the other hand the people that need help, and want help we will try to get them help ad just keep moving forward.”

Fridley said he is grateful for the support of Fayette County and is looking forward to his second term.