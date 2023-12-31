New Year’s Eve Sunday starts mostly cloudy but as southwest winds begin to kick in, we should be able to see some peaks of sunshine push through. The southwest wind will also assist with temperatures as they get into the 40s. Overall, a jacket will help with any outdoor plans for New Year’s Eve, but we look to enjoy a mostly dry afternoon.

Sunday night welcomes in a weak clipper system. First starting off as a stray rain shower over the lowlands, temperatures will start to drop into the 20s overnight, causing a switch over to a few snow showers into Monday morning for the lowlands and mountains. Anyone traveling will once again encounter slick travel as we ring in the new year.

Monday continues with the chance for a snow shower here or there. Most of the activity looks to be contained across the mountains but some activity for the lowlands can’t be ruled out. Accumulations again look light with this system, but slick roads and icy conditions will be issues to look out for, especially as road temperatures drop overnight.

Tuesday morning will be a tricky morning commute with slick travel possible. A mostly cloudy morning eventually brings in a partly sunny afternoon, helping us warm into the 30s. This will be followed by a mostly clear overnight as we catch a break from the unsettled pattern of the past few days.

Wednesday is also trending dry with high pressure around. In fact, Wednesday looks to be our best shot at sunny skies yet with a mostly sunny afternoon expected. Temperatures will start off in the 20s for your Wednesday morning commute and they’ll look to climb into the 40s by dinnertime. Wednesday evening sees increased clouds and the return of rain and snow showers overnight.

Thursday brings back the chance for snow showers once again. Accumulations look to be light across the lowlands with the mountains getting the best shot at any, though slick travel is possible as a result for both. A few flakes remain possible across the mountain overnight before diminishing as temperatures go from the 30s to the 20s.

Friday brings back high pressure into the region. Cloudy skies to start the morning commute but the afternoon looks promising for partly to mostly sunny skies. Enough sunshine and we look to get temperatures into the 40s as we move into the weekend.

In your extended forecast, we are watching the chances for some more rain and snow showers to begin 2024. Temperatures will continue their roller coaster ride as they bounce back and forth between the 40s and the 30s. Whenever rain chances do return, always a good idea to have the StormTracker 59 app downloaded.

SUNDAY

Dry start. Clouds and rain/snow showers build overnight. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Snow showers possible. Slick travel returns. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy start. PM clearing and sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny start. PM chances for snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

AM snowflakes. PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny skies. Dry start to weekend. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain and snow showers. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Dry day. Highs in the 30s.