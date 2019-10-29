Millions awarded in Victims of Crime Act grants across WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced he awarded $14.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grants. This money will help 81 public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state.

The Victims of Crime Act Assistance sub-grant funds will provide such direct services as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.

Here is a list of agencies receiving money in southern West Virginia:

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier County Commission

$48,618

This grant will fund staff in the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Greenbrier County.

GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES

CASA of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit WV, Inc.

$80,684

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES

Family Refuge Center, Inc.

$494,797

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties.

GREENBRIER, MONROE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES

Child and Youth Advocacy Center CAC

$184,654

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe counties.

MCDOWELL COUNTY

Stop the Hurt, Inc.

$81,901

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in McDowell County.

MCDOWELL, MERCER, AND WYOMING COUNTIES

Stop Abusive Family Environments, Inc.

$428,330

This grant will fund staff to provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in McDowell, Mercer, and Wyoming counties.



MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Commission

$210,838

This grant will fund staff in the Prosecutor’s Office in order to provide direct services to all victims of crime in Mercer County.

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc.

$134,178

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Mercer County.

MERCER AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES

ChildLaw Services, Inc.

$118,983

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child victims of abuse and neglect and children who witness domestic violence in Mercer and McDowell counties.

RALEIGH, FAYETTE, NICHOLAS, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, Inc.

$565,711

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking victims in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summers counties.

RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES

Just For Kids, Inc.

$248,113

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Raleigh, Fayette, and Wyoming counties.

SUMMERS COUNTY

REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc.

$52,082

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Summers County.

WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming County Commission

$32,145

This grant will fund staff in the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.

STATEWIDE

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

$45,654

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.

WV Child Advocacy Network

$102,300

This grant will fund the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network’s Expansion and Service Enhancement Project statewide aimed at expanding Child Advocacy Center (CAC) services to unserved areas and enhancing the quality of services provided to victims of child abuse in the 43 counties already served by a CAC.



WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc.

$234,768

This grant will fund staff to direct legal services to victims and survivors statewide who could not be served by Legal Aid or other pro bono attorneys.

Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc.

$747,500

This grant will fund staff to provide legal services to domestic violence, sexual assault, financial exploitation, disabled and elderly victims in West Virginia.

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

$141,605

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.