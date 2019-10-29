Millions awarded in Victims of Crime Act grants across WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced he awarded $14.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grants. This money will help 81 public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state.
The Victims of Crime Act Assistance sub-grant funds will provide such direct services as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.
Here is a list of agencies receiving money in southern West Virginia:
GREENBRIER COUNTY
Greenbrier County Commission
$48,618
This grant will fund staff in the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Greenbrier County.
GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES
CASA of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit WV, Inc.
$80,684
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.
GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES
Family Refuge Center, Inc.
$494,797
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties.
GREENBRIER, MONROE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES
Child and Youth Advocacy Center CAC
$184,654
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe counties.
MCDOWELL COUNTY
Stop the Hurt, Inc.
$81,901
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in McDowell County.
MCDOWELL, MERCER, AND WYOMING COUNTIES
Stop Abusive Family Environments, Inc.
$428,330
This grant will fund staff to provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in McDowell, Mercer, and Wyoming counties.
MERCER COUNTY
Mercer County Commission
$210,838
This grant will fund staff in the Prosecutor’s Office in order to provide direct services to all victims of crime in Mercer County.
Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc.
$134,178
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Mercer County.
MERCER AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES
ChildLaw Services, Inc.
$118,983
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child victims of abuse and neglect and children who witness domestic violence in Mercer and McDowell counties.
RALEIGH, FAYETTE, NICHOLAS, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES
Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, Inc.
$565,711
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking victims in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summers counties.
RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES
Just For Kids, Inc.
$248,113
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Raleigh, Fayette, and Wyoming counties.
SUMMERS COUNTY
REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc.
$52,082
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Summers County.
WYOMING COUNTY
Wyoming County Commission
$32,145
This grant will fund staff in the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.
STATEWIDE
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
$45,654
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.
WV Child Advocacy Network
$102,300
This grant will fund the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network’s Expansion and Service Enhancement Project statewide aimed at expanding Child Advocacy Center (CAC) services to unserved areas and enhancing the quality of services provided to victims of child abuse in the 43 counties already served by a CAC.
WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc.
$234,768
This grant will fund staff to direct legal services to victims and survivors statewide who could not be served by Legal Aid or other pro bono attorneys.
Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc.
$747,500
This grant will fund staff to provide legal services to domestic violence, sexual assault, financial exploitation, disabled and elderly victims in West Virginia.
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
$141,605
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.