Millions awarded to child advocacy centers across WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced millions of dollars was awarded to child advocacy centers across the state.

The Governor awarded $2,118,674 to local nonprofit child advocacy centers. This money will help fund multidisciplinary responses to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing such services as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.

“When it comes to severe cases of child abuse and neglect, these are situations that no child should ever have to go through. They are flat-out unacceptable, and I believe we need to do everything in our power to hold whoever would do these kinds of things accountable and bring them to justice,” Gov. Justice said. “Anyone who knows me knows that I believe our kids are our greatest treasure. This program stands up for our kids who truly need it most, which is why I support it with tremendous pride.”

Several organizations in southern West Virginia received received money, including Child Protect of Mercer County and Just for Kids.

CAMC Health Education & Research Institute, Inc. $116,295.00 Funds will be utilized to continue funding for the CAMC Women and Children’s Child Advocacy Center, which provides forensic interviews, medical evaluations, advocacy, and therapy for children and families that have been victims of abuse.



Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. $81,561.00 Funds will be used to strengthen Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center by enabling the program to maintain current staff who will continue to provide direct services to child victims and their non-offending family members.



Children’s Home Society of WV $105,226.00 Funds will be used to provide culturally competent, child-focused, and developmentally appropriate services on site, including forensic interviewing, mental health, initial and on-going advocacy, and case coordination to children and their families.



Just for Kids, Inc. $100,808.00 Funds will be used to serve children who have been affected by sexual and other criminal abuse and their non-offending family members.



Nicholas County Family Resource Network $93,182.00 Funds will be used to provide the Braxton, Webster, and Nicholas counties multidisciplinary investigative team a child friendly environment for children who have been sexually and/or physically abused.



REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc. $74,782.00 Funds will be to serve children and families, especially those affected by abuse and neglect. This includes forensic interviewing, therapy, counseling, advocacy, case management, and community education and outreach.

