Millions of dollars awarded to extend water lines to Brenton-Baileysville

BRENTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced millions of dollars was awarded to upgrade sewer and water systems across the state.

Wyoming County received $4.5 million to provide water to people living in the Brenton-Baileysville area. The project will connect that area to the Pineville water system.

Jason Mullins, the Womying County Commission President, said this will provide reliable water service to about 250 residents in that area.

“It just thrills me to think that these businesses that are currently under served or not served at all, the homes that are under served or not served at all, they’re gonna have clean drinking water right to their homes,” Mullins explained.

Mullins said timing on projects like this is always difficult to estimate; it could be a year or two down the road before pipes actually start going in the ground.