Millions of dollars awarded to WV Community Corrections programs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced he awarded millions of dollars to the West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program.
The Governor awarded $5,417,239 to help fund 30 projects across the state. The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program helps communities develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody.
“I’ve said for a long time, we need to give our people in the criminal justice system pathways to be able to make meaningful changes in their lives so they can get back to being contributors to our society and our economy,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “The Community Corrections Grant Program is so wonderful because it provides more of these pathways all across the state.
The money was awarded to the following:
- Fayette County Commission: $110,500
- These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.
- Greenbrier County Commission: $260,000
- These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.
- McDowell County Commission: $125,000
- These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.
- Mercer County Commission: $287,500
- These funds will be utilized for for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.
- Pocahontas County Commission: $51,000
- These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.
- Raleigh County Commission: $145,000
- These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.
- Summers County Commission: $115,000
- These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.
- Wyoming County Commission: $130,000
- These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.