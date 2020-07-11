Millions of dollars awarded to WV Community Corrections programs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced he awarded millions of dollars to the West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program.

The Governor awarded $5,417,239 to help fund 30 projects across the state. The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program helps communities develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody.

“I’ve said for a long time, we need to give our people in the criminal justice system pathways to be able to make meaningful changes in their lives so they can get back to being contributors to our society and our economy,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “The Community Corrections Grant Program is so wonderful because it provides more of these pathways all across the state.

The money was awarded to the following: