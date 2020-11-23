Mine accident in Kanawha County leads to death of miner

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced a coal miner died in an accident on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. It happened at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes, WV.

According to a release from the Governor, Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White was fatally injured during the late morning hours on Monday. Details on the accident or what caused Halstead’s death were not released.

The Governor released the following statement: