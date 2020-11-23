Mine accident in Kanawha County leads to death of miner

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced a coal miner died in an accident on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. It happened at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes, WV.
According to a release from the Governor, Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White was fatally injured during the late morning hours on Monday. Details on the accident or what caused Halstead’s death were not released.
The Governor released the following statement:
“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our incredible West Virginia coal miners today. This is especially devastating news so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. We can never appreciate our miners enough for the brave and important work they do every day to power our homes, state, and nation. Cathy and I ask everyone across the state to join us in praying for Taylor’s family and friends during this difficult time.”Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)