Mine accident reported at Horse Creek Eagle Mine in Raleigh County

NAOMA, WV (WVNS) — Another mine accident is reported in the state, this one in southern West Virginia.

According to dispatch, they received a call of an apparent mining accident around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine in Raleigh County. Multiple emergency response crews were on scene including West Virginia OES. The scene is now clear.

This is the second mining accident to happen in West Virginia in the last week. We’re working to learn more about the victim’s injuries.