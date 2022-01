MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A minor accident on I-77 is causing some delays as winter weather spans across our region.

According to WVDOT, the accident happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 17 in Mercer County. Lanes remain open, however, drivers should expect delays and drive safely on the roads.

Any injuries sustained during the accident are still unknown.

