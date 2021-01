COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Multiple southbound lanes on I-77 are currently closed due to a minor accident involving a tractor trailer.

The wreck occurred near mile marker 31 in Raleigh County. The right two lanes when travelling southbound on I-77 are closed for clean up of the accident.

Those travelling southbound can expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when travelling through the area.