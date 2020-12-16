MISSING: Deputies search for teen in Wyoming County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help from the community to locate a 17-year-old girl. Kaitlyn Prince was last seen on Nov. 27, 2020.

Miss Prince is from the Coal Mountain area. She is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 110-pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, however; her hair is dyed brown and white.

Kaitlyn may also use the last name Price.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-8000 or Crime Stoppers of WV by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

P3 Tips App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News