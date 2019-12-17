MISSING – Deputies search for woman in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Raleigh County are asking for help from the community to find a woman who recently disappeared. They are searching for Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott.

Mrs. Haley-Scott was reported missing on Dec. 16, 2019 by members of her family. She is a 32-year-old white woman who was last seen in Raleigh County the previous week.

Deputies said she was driving a Blue 2020 KIA passenger car with a Virginia temporary registration tag number URV3345.

Anyone with information about Mrs. Haley-Scott’s location is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.