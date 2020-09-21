Missing kayaker found, expected to make full recovery

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A missing kayaker was found and expected to make a full recovery, after search and rescue teams were dispatched along a Fayette County river over the weekend.

In his Monday, September 21, 2020, briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said a Tennessee man kayaking in the Kanawha Falls area recently went missing, but confirmed he was found alive and suffering from hypothermia. The man is expected to make a full recovery.

The governor commended Cory Lilly and officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) for their search and rescue efforts.

We are working to get further details from the DNR, so stick with 59News as this story continues to develop.