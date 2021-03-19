MISSING: Police ask for help to find man from Richlands

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — The family of Richard Timothy Honaker reported him missing. Now Richlands Police are asking for help from the community to find him.

Mr. Honaker was last seen on Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Investigators said he usually wears a camouflage coat with a tan jacket underneath.





In a release, police described Honaker as a white man who stands 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is 36-years-old, has blue eyes and red hair. He does keep his head shaved and has extensive arm and neck tattoos.

Anyone with information on Mr. Honaker’s location is asked to contact Richlands Police Department at 276-964-9134.