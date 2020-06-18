MISSING: Police search for missing Beckley man

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Detectives with the Beckley Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a man who disappeared on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. They are searching for Robert David Sparks.

Mr. Sparks was last seen near where he lived on Meadows Court in Beckley. That was around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators said he has significant health problems that can lead to complications if not treated.

He is described as an 18-year-old white man who stands 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 160-pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He typically hangs out in the downtown area of Beckley near Sheetz on Neville St.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Beckley Police or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

