SOFIA, WV (WVNS) — A search is under way for a man who has been missing since Sunday, July 19, 2020. Crews with Sophia City Volunteer Fire Department are conducting the search for Shawn Theodore Damon.

There is no word on the details of Mr. Damon’s disappearance. Anyone with information on Mr. Damon’s location is asked to contact 911. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

