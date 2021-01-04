Missouri murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man from Missouri suspected of murder has been arrested in West Virginia.

Officials with the United States Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia said Stacy Andrew Gipson was arrested after a brief chase in the Bigley Avenue area of Charleston, West Virginia.

According to the USMS, Gipson was wanted for the murder of another individual in southern Missouri on Dec. 1, 2020.

The U.S. Marshals teamed up with C.U.F.F.E.D Task Force partners including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Ravenswood Police Department.