Missouri murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

Top Stories

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man from Missouri suspected of murder has been arrested in West Virginia.

Officials with the United States Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia said Stacy Andrew Gipson was arrested after a brief chase in the Bigley Avenue area of Charleston, West Virginia.

According to the USMS, Gipson was wanted for the murder of another individual in southern Missouri on Dec. 1, 2020.

The U.S. Marshals teamed up with C.U.F.F.E.D Task Force partners including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Ravenswood Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News