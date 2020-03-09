Mitchell Stadium undergoing renovations

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mitchell Stadium is undergoing some changes.

The City of Bluefield is renovating the bathrooms at Mitchell Stadium. They are also upgrading the plumbing of the stadium which previously caused issues. Brandon Saddler is the Project Leader. He said the concession stands will also re-open for the upcoming football season with new features.

“It’s really not a good situation for fans at the game and it makes it more difficult for the staff, so we’re trying to streamline that where it’s more convenient for our fans,” Saddler explained.

Saddler said the stadium will be more efficient after the renovations.

