BAILEYSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A portion of Baileysville Mountain Road is closed after a mobile home overturned.

According to Wyoming County Dispatchers, the northbound lane of Route 971 (Baileysville Mountain Road) is closed near Baileysville. A trailer carrying a mobile home overturned, blocking the road. It happened on Monday, December 9, at 3:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but Brenton Volunteer Fire Department is on scene.