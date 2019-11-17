Mobile home, pets lost in early morning fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A mobile home in Beckley was deemed a total loss after it became engulfed in flames during the early hours of Sunday, November 17.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call regarding a structure fire at a mobile home on Whitestick Road came in at 12:38 a.m. Beaver, Bradley-Prosperity, and Mabscott Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with Jan-Care EMS.

Upon arrival, crews battled heavy flames burning through the single wide mobile home.

Beaver VFD Chief Jason Redded said the people living inside made it out safely with only the clothes on their backs. One pet was confirmed to have died in the fire while another remains unaccounted for.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the people with temporary housing and personal needs. The mobile home was deemed a total loss.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with scene security.

We would like to thank all who responded and assisted at the incident scene. Please keep the persons affected by this fire in your prayers during their time of loss.