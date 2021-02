CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms the deaths of seven West Virginians in the past 24 hours.

These deaths include a 69-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, and a 77-year old male from Logan County.