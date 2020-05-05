Monday marks National Teacher Appreciation Week

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – It is time to shine a light on educators across the nation because Monday, May 4, 2020 marks the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week.

It is an opportunity to express gratitude and thank teachers for their hard work and dedication. With the abrupt end to school in a traditional classroom setting, teachers are doing even more during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue education with virtual lessons. It is not going unnoticed by administrators like Shady Middle School Principal, Tammy Mills.

“Teachers at my school are dedicated,” Mills explained. “They go above and beyond to make sure they reach the students whether it be a packet, or online learning materials and trying to keep them engaged and stay in contact with the families.”

Mills told 59 News she is doing virtual contests for her teachers everyday this week to thank them and give them an opportunity to win prizes.