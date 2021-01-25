Money, drugs seized in traffic stop conducted by Fayetteville PD

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department seized an unknown amount of money and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It started during the early morning hours along U.S. Route 19 southbound within the limits of the Town of Fayetteville.

Patrolman T. Farley noticed a black Kia sedan, driven by Walter Omar Herrera, of Florida, swerving down the road. Patrolman Farley pulled the vehicle over after follow it for a half mile with continuous erratic driving.

Patrolman Farley said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. When initially asked whether any weapons or drugs were in the vehicle, Herrera said no.

Herrera was asked to get out of the vehicle. That’s when he confessed to having marijuana in the car. The admission led Patrolman Farley to search the vehicle with the help of another patrolman.

The officers discovered a significant amount of money; white powder, which is believed to be cocaine; and green leafy matter, which is believed to be marijuana. Walter Omar Herrera was arrested for Possession with intent to deliver and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.