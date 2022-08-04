CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. has declared a health emergency for Monkeypox.

This will significantly bring notice to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6 thousand Americans.

The Department of Health and Human Services explains that this virus causes fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body, and people are urged to get a vaccine.

The virus has become recently prevalent in the mountain state, with more cases than usual. According to Allie Phillips, MPH, The Population Health Manager for the Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts, that the virus is only spread if you come into close contact with someone who has it.

“A disease that is spread through, prolonged physical contact, so hugging, kissing, cuddling, intimate contact with others, we’re seeing is a common way of it spreading, and that’s, you know, how humans interact,” said Phillips.

Phillips also mentioned being wary since it can also be spread through sharing a bed, towels, and possible infected clothing, even clothing that could be bought in a department store.

Due to a statewide emergency, The Biden administration is also exploring new methods of administering the vaccine to expand availability.