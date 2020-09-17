WVDHHR changes how WVU students are counted, Mon County drops to Orange on alert map

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – For the first time in several weeks, Monongalia County is listed as something other than “red” on the state’s color-coded map that dictates which counties can have in-person learning and hold athletic events.

On Thursday morning’s map, released by the WV DHHR, Monongalia County is now “orange.”

This comes a day after state health and education officials recommended changes to the way West Virginia University students who test positive for coronavirus are counted. The recommendations stated students with COVID-19, who are quarantining in a secure and monitored facility, should be counted as one case, instead of individually. The state follows the same protocols when it comes to positive cases in nursing homes and correctional facilities.

According to DHHR Communications Director Allison Adler, these recommendations were put into effect at WVU. With the students at WVU being counted as a congregate group, Monongalia County dropped into the orange range on the County Alert System map.

Students in the Monongalia County Schools system have not returned to the classroom, in-person, yet this school year. The county’s athletic teams have also not played any games yet this season.

On Wednesday, messages were sent out on the system’s Twitter page that classes will remain virtual for the week of September 21-25.