BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Two Raleigh County Commissioners are trying to cut jail costs.

Currently, Raleigh County pays more than $200,000 each month on prisoners in jail. Several months ago, county commissioners met with lawmakers in Charleston to discuss a bill that would require cities to help with the jail bill. Commissioners told 59News the bill was introduced in a sub committee, but it is being held up by an Ohio County Delegate.