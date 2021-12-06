Monroe County Assessor’s Office taking part in toy drive ahead of Christmas

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The season of giving continues as people in Monroe County want to make sure every child has a present to unwrap on Christmas morning.

The Monroe County Assessor’s Office and staff invites the community to take part in a toy drive. All donations can be dropped off at the Monroe County Courthouse from 8-4:30p.m. Monday – Friday.

Monroe County Assessor Sarah Martin, said all of the donations will be given to children in Monroe County.

“We’re just trying to get some toys to kids for Christmas for families that are in need,” Martin said.

If you would like to donate, you have until Wednesday, December 15, 2021, to drop off toys.