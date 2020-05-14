Monroe County BOE announces graduation plans

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Board of Education announced its plans for graduation.

After consulting with the Monroe County Health Department, parents, and students, school administrators decided to postpone graduation to July 10, 2020. James Monroe High School will have a traditional ceremony at the H.E. Comer Sports Complex. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.

There will be some modifications to the ceremony. The Monroe County Health Department will determine what the guidelines will be. Those details will be released closer to the ceremony.

The ceremony will also be live streamed and each student will receive a copy of the recording. The ceremony will be moved to July 11, 2020 if there is bad weather.

Senior awards and Monroe County Technical Center Graduation will be held virtually. They will be recorded and released on May 22, 2020. People can find the links on social media and school websites.