Monroe County BOE makes changes to back to school plans

UNION, WV (WVNS) — As Monroe County remains in the red zone of the state’s county alert system map, back-to-schoo plans are changing.

Monroe County Superintendent Joetta Basile said they are ready for anything. Basile said the state devised a four-color system map based on COVID-19 prevalence within each county. Each color, green, yellow, orange, or red, decides what schools should be doing that week

“If Monroe County is still orange or red on Saturday, our students will start remote,” Basile said.

Basile said administrators made some changes when students are allowed to return to classrooms. She said these changes were made Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 during a board meeting.

“Our students will start at half capacity. Students in Group A will go on Monday and Tuesday. That’s those whose last name starts with letters A-Z. Wednesday is a deep cleaning day. Thursday and Friday is Group B, and that’s M-Z,” Basile said.

Basile said parents and students will be updated if and when the color system map changes. She said all of this is to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

“Whether we’re in school or remote, these decisions will be made based on student safety,” Basile said.

The map updates each Saturday and will be posted on the DHHR website.