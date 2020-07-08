Monroe County BOE requesting comment on virtual school policy

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — School boards all across the state are determining how to safely return to school this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Izzy Adkins is a rising senior at James Monroe High School in Monroe County. She said she thinks staying home is the safest option.

“Honestly, I think it’d be best if we just stayed at home and did everything online. Because if you go into the building, you don’t really know the risk of getting sick and getting others sick,” Adkins said.

The Monroe County Board of Education is now asking for comment on a policy. The board is asking for comment on its virtual school policy. The board is looking into expanding that policy to include students in all grades.

William Eaton said his child attend James Monroe High School. He said he is glad administrators want to give parents options in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Any option would be good. Just as long as the kids get their lessons and it doesn’t affect their grades or anything,” Eaton said.

Adkins told 59 News she is no stranger to the germs that come with being in school. She said people should look into the virtual school option.

“It’s kind of hard to social distance in a school, especially where you’re all so close in those desks,” Adkins said.

The board has the policy available for viewing on their website.