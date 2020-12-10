Monroe County BOE votes to send kids back to the classroom for second semester

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Students in Monroe County will return to the classroom four days a week for the second semester.

The Monroe Count Board of Education voted in favor of returning to in-person instruction 4-1 on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Beginning Jan. 22nd, students will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesdays will be remote learning.

The Board of Education wrote in a Facebook post there are options for parents not comfortable with sending their child to school four days. The form to apply for virtual school is open until Jan. 15. Current virtual school students that want to switch to in person need to complete the form as well. Those who want to continue in person or continue virtual do not need to complete the form.