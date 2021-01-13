Monroe County BOE votes to send students to school four days a week

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Students across Monroe County will no longer learn virtually for the majority of their week. The Monroe County Board of Education voted 4-1 to approve sending students to school four days a week for in-person instruction, beginning Jan. 19.

All students will now physically attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Schools will use Wednesdays for remote learning, tutoring sessions, and to allow deep cleaning of all surfaces. In order for a student to be considered for these tutoring sessions, parents must contact their child’s school principal.

Students who are currently learning virtually may return to in-person instruction effective Jan. 22. The same cutoff date is in place for in-person students who would like to attend virtually.

Forms for the learning environment switch can be found at https://form.jotform.com/203385641458157 or on the Monroe County BOE website.