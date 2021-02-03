Monroe County Commission holds special meeting to discuss future of EMS service in the county

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Commission held a special meeting Wed., Feb. 3, 2021 to address concerns about the future of EMS in the county. Back in December, Peterstown Fire & EMS notified the county commission about financial issues they were having, which could lead to ending the ambulance service. The commission came up with a plan to evaluate Peterstown EMS every month.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Commission President Kevin Galford decided that plan will stay in place and Peterstown EMS will continue operating within the county. STAT EMS will provide a truck just in case additional help is needed responding to calls.

“Peterstown will get their first call, and then their second truck will take the second call, and if there was to be a third call STAT would cover it, is what the agreement is that we are working on now will be because they will have a truck in the area,” Galford said.

Both employees with Peterstown and Stat EMS say the goal is to provide the county with the best service by working together.