Monroe County Commission looking for state funding to finish needed projects at county courthouse

UNION, WV (WVNS) — An ongoing project in Monroe County is in need of state funding.

Portions of the Monroe County Courthouse were recently closed because of mold. There were also issues with the roof.

The Monroe County Commission President, Kevin Galford, told 59News those issues are now fixed. However, they still need money from the state to finish some of the other projects. The project will cost around 3 and a half million dollars.

Galford said state leaders visit the county but no funding has come from the state.

“Every grant we get, courthouse facilities or whatever it may be, have been put back into the courtroom to put it back together,’ Galford said.

Galford added even small businesses in the community are suffering due to the lack to revenue being brought into the town. He said blueprints are ready to go and the town is ready for construction once funds are met.