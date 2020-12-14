Monroe County Commission meets regarding elimination of voting precincts

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Commission is holding a meeting on Dec. 28, 2020 to discuss the possible elimination of voting precincts throughout the county.

A proposal put forward from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office forecasts the reduction of 50 percent of the county’s precincts. Accordingly, the 18 voting precincts within Monroe County would shrink to nine.

The change would result in needing only 45 poll workers, instead of the usual 90 workers needed. Finding poll workers has been an issue for the County Clerk’s Office in the past.

On the closure list, is the Waiteville voting location. This location will combine with Gap Mills and Sweet Springs, with the precinct voting at the fire hall in Gap Mills. Residents would have to cross over Peters Mountain in order to reach their new polling place.

Some Waiteville residents are fighting the polling place change, saying that the time it would take to vote could exceed 60-90 minutes. Written letters and voter signatures are being gathered in order to keep the polling place open.

Due to COVID-19, the Monroe County Commission meeting will not be open to the public.