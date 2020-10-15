Monroe County Courthouse to close due to COVID-19

UNION, WV (WVNS) — A spike in COVID-19 cases in Monroe County brought the county into the Yellow range on the County Alert System map. The change was reported on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

The change in color was due to the percent positivity which was 3.08 according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The infection rate in Monroe County is 12.91.

As a result of the increase in cases, the Monroe County Commission announced the courthouse in Union will be closed to the public starting on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. It will remain closed until further notice.

Courthouse staff will be work despite the closure. They will be working to provide assistance to residents by phone or electronic means.